Face masks will no longer be required in public schools to combat COVID-19 throughout Kings County beginning March 12.
At least, that seems to be the consensus.
"I met with 12 of the 13 superintendents this morning, and nobody indicated they are extending the mask policy," said Todd Barlow, superintendent of schools for Kings County Office of Education. "I'm quite sure the [superintendent] that wasn't there isn't extending it either."
Barlow clarified that the county's education department does not have the authority to dictate face mask policies. It is up to the superintendents of each school district within the county to make autonomous decisions about healthcare policies.
"The realm of responsibilities and authority is theirs," Barlow said. "Every indication is they're not going to be requiring masks as of midnight on the 12th."
"The role of the county office is to support them," he said of individual superintendents. "My job is to make sure they have all the information they need in order to make the decisions that they do."
Barlow said the 12 superintendents at Monday's policy meeting will continue to follow guidelines set forth in the tier system regarding masks: 1. required, 2. strongly recommended; 3. recommended; and 4. optional.
"They're going with a 'strongly recommended' language in their system," Barlow said.
Dr. Victor Rosa, superintendent of the Hanford Joint Union High School District (HJUHSD), confirmed the district is following state guidelines.
"We do not intend to implement any added restrictions on masking, apart from the state guideline," said Rosa.
The HJUHSD superintendent said he is unaware of any displeasure on the part of teachers or administrative staff pertaining to the decision to no longer require face masks.
"There has not been any reluctance communicated to me about the removal," Rosa said. "I am sure there will still be many who choose to mask for their own safety, but they have not expressed any desire to be more restrictive than the state guidelines."
Superintendent Barlow, Kings County Office of Education, said students and staff who remain concerned about catching or spreading the COVID-19 virus may continue to voluntarily wear masks.
"Anyone that wants to wear a mask, they're welcome to do so," Barlow said. "I think everybody seems to understand we're in a phase right now where if someone is concerned, they can get self-vaccinated and wear a mask if they choose."
Dr. Rosa concurred: "We will continue to provide masks to those who choose to wear one and will support any student or staff members' choice to do so."
In a website post, the HJUHSD informed students, parents and staff of its updated policy on masks to combat the COVID-19 virus.
Referring to a statement from Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom, Superintendent Rosa informed everyone the governor's statement effectively "ends the mask mandate for all students and staff in the school setting on March 11."
In keeping with a statement from Gov. Newsom, California announced schools and child-care facilities are not requiring vaccinated or unvaccinated children to wear masks because of falling COVID-19 cases.
However, it is strongly recommended that children continue to wear masks, especially indoors.
"California continues to adjust our policies based on the latest data and science," Gov. Newsome stated in lifting the mandate. "Masks are an effective tool to minimize spread of the virus and future variants, especially when transmission rates are high."
The statement on California classrooms comes after the state lifted its mask mandate for most indoor settings, beginning March 1.
"We cannot predict the future of the virus," Gov. Newsome stated, "but we are better prepared for it and will continue to take measures rooted in science to keep California moving forward."
A press release issued by the governor's office made clear local jurisdictions may choose to implement their own face covering policies and requirements pertaining to COVID-19. However, the state will continue to require face masks in certain settings.
"Masks will still be required for everyone in high transmission settings like public transit, emergency shelters, health care settings, correctional facilities, homeless shelters and long-term care facilities," a California-issued press release stated.
"We know this has been a very difficult mandate for many students and families," HJUHSD Superintendent Rosa stated. "For some, this change comes too late and for some too early. However, as a district and county, we have worked hard to abide by state law regardless of our personal beliefs about those laws."