Country music legend Marty Stuart is scheduled to appear in Hanford on April 16. He is the first live-music act to perform at the downtown Fox Theatre since the COVID-19 pandemic rendered many in-demand live events inaccessible to the public.
Stuart, who launched his career as a teenager in the early 1970s, will perform with His Fabulous Superlatives, a highly regarded trio of musicians he's toured with for nearly two decades.
"I love that place," Stuart said of Hanford's Fox Theatre. "Been going since the '90s. It's just one of those places that's real 'old world' California — a California that lives in my mind as a kid."
It's an appropriate analogy. Stuart started playing country and gospel music when he was a kid.
Born in Mississippi in 1958, he learned to play guitar and mandolin as a child. By age 12, Stuart formed his first band. By the time he was 30, Stuart was touring with Johnny Cash of "Folsom Prison" fame.
In the late 1980s and early '90s, Stuart was climbing the country-music charts. "Tempted," "Love and Luck" and "Honky Tonkin's What I Do Best" are among his most popular albums from the 1990s.
Along the way to legendary status, Stuart has developed a loyal following from coast to coast.
California may not seem like a hotbed of country music fandom, but the Central Valley is known from Nashville to Oklahoma City as a great place for musicians like Stuart to perform.
As venues go, the Fox Theatre in downtown Hanford is considered one of the best places to appear live. Stuart, who has performed in Hanford a few times, caries fond memories of the town in the heart of California's agricultural region.
"Back in the early '90s, I just remember it was one of those outposts that just loved country music," Stuart said of Hanford.
He recalled Buck Owens and the town of Bakersfield as "the place" where country music thrived during the mid-1950s in California.
"That's a milestone along the way — Bakersfield," Stuart said, mentioning one of his favorite country musicians. "I was born in 58. Grew up in the '60s — 'Tiger by the Tail' by Buck Owens!"
Stuart reminisced about Owens and the Buckaroos, as he discussed his first appearance in Kings County some 30 years ago.
"I grew up in Mississippi," he said, recollecting visions of the West Coast as a child. "It was about palm trees and blue skies — California culture, in general."
"When I got to Hanford the first time, I could feel the ghosts — West Coast guys," he said of legends like Owens.
Although he's fond of touring throughout California, Stuart said country-music and gospel fans are supportive everywhere he plays.
"People are people," he said. "Geography doesn't really change. Hanford just has that old world California feel. That just adds to it."
Although he remembered having to cancel a show in Hanford many years ago because of roofing issues, Stuart is looking forward to returning to the Fox Theatre.
"It's maintained its heart and soul, and character," he said of Hanford. "I'm sure I'll walk around and enjoy the site."
"I'm looking forward to it," he continued, referring to his upcoming show at the Fox Theatre. "It's like coming to see an old friend — or, in this case, old friends."
Among Stuart's local friends — and fans — is Fox Theatre co-owner Dan Humason, who estimates he has seen the musician perform at least 15 times.
"He's just a great guy," Humason said of Stuart. "It's always fun to do his shows. He's real popular in Hanford.
"They're familiar with his music," Humason continued, explaining why Stuart has a big fan base in town. "He's a figurehead anywhere he goes."
The Fox Theatre proprietor is equally impressed with Stuart's band.
"The Fabulous Superlatives are very talented in their own right," Humason said. "I've seen Marty with several different back-up bands, and this is definitely the best one."
Humason referred to the brand of music that Stuart performs as as "Outlaw Country."
"You get a little bit of country, a little bit of rock 'n' roll, bluegrass and — of course — you'll always get a little bit of gospel," Humason said, describing a typical Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives performance.
Zach Rodriguez, film and live-performance director at the Fox Theatre in Hanford, joined in the Stuart accolades.
"He's just a really nice guy, really eye to eye," Rodriguez said.
Although April 16 marks the first live-music performance at the Fox Theatre since COVID-19 postponed such events, Rodriguez said there was no intentional plan to bring Stuart to Hanford to kick off live performances post-COVID.
"It just happened," Rodriguez said, noting ticket sales for the show are steady. "Marty was making plans for the tour he was on. He's been here before and he just wanted to come back."
That said, April 16 is a special night for Central Valley country-music fans who miss stars like Stuart.
"It's our first live music show since COVID," Rodriguez said. "And we're really excited about it."