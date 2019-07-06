HANFORD — Hop Forged Brewing Company is sure to kick up a little dust with its upcoming Bluegrass Nights concert series.
“We’re hoping to see people vibing, supporting local music and local businesses,” musician Travis Brooks said. “This is what Hanford needs more of.”
Brooks plays the dobro in the Valley-based band The New Dustbowl. The bluegrass band will perform the last Thursday of each month at Hanford’s newest downtown watering hole.
The series kicks off at 8 p.m. Thursday, July 25 and runs through October.
Brooks is something of a veteran in the Hanford music scene, having performed in bluegrass band Doc’s Holiday and blues group Saltwater in addition to performing his own solo material. The four-piece New Dustbowl formed about four years ago.
As a way of bridging the gap between lovers of tradition blue grass and bluegrass newbies, New Dustbowl will perform traditional bluegrass with a contemporary pop twist.
The band, equipped with traditional bluegrass instruments like the banjo, upright bass and Brooks’ dobro guitar, will perform familiar favorites and classics. The set list will consist of Top 40 hits, classic rock songs and other sing-along jukebox tunes.
“They’ll definitely hear bluegrass in a way they’ve never heard it before,” Brooks said.
What Brooks loves most about bluegrass, he said, is that there’s no buffer zone between the players’ skill and the music itself. There are no effects, pedals or auto-tuned vocals to mask a players’ talent level. It’s a genre where what you see — or more accurately hear — is what you get.
“You really have to know your stuff. You have to be a skilled player,” he said. “That’s why some of the bigger bluegrass bands, those players are at the top of their game.”
Brooks added that he feels like people respond more viscerally to the sounds of acoustic instruments than they do with something electric.
“There’s something about strumming a G chord on an acoustic guitar that just feels so warm and natural,” he said. “It’s just feels more natural to the human soul.”
Brooks has wanted to bring a dedicated and regular bluegrass showcase to Hanford ever since he took a trip to Texas nearly a year ago.
While in Austin for his nephew’s wedding, Brooks went to a bluegrass night at a spot called Radio Coffee and Beer. The passion from the diverse crowd and the performers inspired him to want to recreate the feeling here locally.
He felt that the stage at Hop Forged was the perfect place.
Hop Forged has an opportunity to bring “creative, fresh, new and inspiring music to Hanford” and not just “fill the calendar [with musicians] just to fill the calendar,” he said.
Hop Forged Brewing Company is located at 106 W. 7th St., Hanford.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/newdustbowl.
