Hanford City Council candidate Mark Kairis spent 30 years in law enforcement with the California Highway Patrol prior to making the decision to run for office.
"I was looking at my pending retirement and what I could do to give back to the community," Kairis said.
Having joined the department in 1987, he had served on the "patrol side, supervision side, and in a management side of law enforcement" by the time he retired.
Kairis' love for the community prompted him to return to Hanford to further his law enforcement career. His responsibilities often would bring him in touch with the city council, community leaders and members of the public.
"I think Mark would be a great asset to the City Council," said Jerry Pierce, a long-time Hanford resident and Highway Patrol colleague. "He values peoples' opinions; that's someone we want [in City Council]."
Kairis said service is part of the core of who he is, whether it has been in law enforcement, public service, or working with the student athletes he coached at Hanford West High School.
Being involved and volunteering in community and high school sports has been one one of his most rewarding public service experiences; he said building those relationships on the court and giving the athletes a time to shine was a blessing.
"This [campaign] has certainly been an eye-opener," Kairis said. "There's a large learning curve... I am so honored and humbled by the support of the community."
Kairis' intent is to reciprocate that support if elected by listening to the community's needs.
"I've spoken to a lot of people, not only within my district — District E — but from the community as a whole, and the overall impression of the City Council has been unfavorable," Kairis said.
Kairis believes this is partially due to a lack of transparency from City leaders. He says the council needs to listen to the concerns of the community and act upon those concerns.
Kairis indicated that he's running for City Council because he wants to "be that sounding board for the community" and make himself available to them to listen to their concerns.
"You have to give the people a voice," Kairis said. "It's what's best for the community."
Kairis cited city parks as a key issue for many citizens he has spoken with. Specifically, the handling of the 18 acres adjacent to Hidden Valley Park, has been a point of concern with citizens.
Kairis believes the City needs to make a decision to use the land for its intended purpose to further develop the park.
The candidate wants Hanford residents to ultimately know that, as their representative, he will make himself available as much as he can.
"We need a core group of people that are willing to tackle those issues, resolve them, and move forward," Kairis said.
For more information about Mark Kairis campaign, voters can find that information on at www.facebook.com/mark.kairis.1 or they can reach him by phone at 559-362-5349.