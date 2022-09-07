Mark Kairis
City Council candidate Mark Kairis spent 30 years in law enforcement with the California Highway Patrol prior to making the decision to run for office.

"I was looking at my pending retirement and what I could do to give back to the community," Kairis said.

Having joined the department in 1987, he had served on the "patrol side, supervision side, and in a management side of law enforcement" by the time he retired.

