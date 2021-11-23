At the Carnegie Museum of Kings County, an AV room has been set up with archival footage of the Hanford 250 race of 1968, allowing patrons to see the action they may have missed — or even re-live it.
Looking at the screen, Museum President Jack Shwartz and guest curator Terry Rider waxed nostalgic for that day 53 years ago, when they were watching live from the bleachers.
“I was at that race,” recalled Rider.
“I was there, too,” said Schwartz.
Narrating the race after the fact, the announcer details the sharp turns and desperate maneuvers to get up to the front of the pack, as the champ zips through the Marchbanks Speedway, with racing legends like Mario Andretti being among the competition. The race was fierce, but at the end of the day, driver A.J. Foyt took home the trophy.
The Marchbanks Speedway got its start in the 1950s when Kings County farmer B.L. Marchbanks carved a half-mile dirt track. The initial intent was to have a racing spot for horses, but racecar drivers in the area had other ideas. It eventually grew into a 1.4 mile tri-oval track, with the expansion accommodating NASCAR, USAC and Formula Racing Association vehicles, and creating a vibrant racing culture in the San Joaquin Valley long after the last car crossed the finish line of the final race.
The Marchbanks Speedway in Hanford was only around for 20 years, and has been gone for 50. But according to Rider and Schwartz, what is today known as East Hanford owes its existence to the old racetrack.
“If you look at Lacey Boulevard, past 10th Avenue going east, almost everything that’s out there is because of that racetrack,” Rider said. “All the motels, all the restaurants, all the automotive shops – everything. Because in those days, they didn’t bring big diesel transports for the cars and they could do everything for the car. They would enlist the local shops to help them out.”
Now, the Carnegie Museum of Kings County is putting the history of Marchbanks on full display, with over 100 pieces that show the evolution of stock and Indy car racing in America — especially with its impact on Kings County. It also displays some of the legendary drivers who left their imprint on the speedway, such as Andretti, Foyt, Fireball Roberts and Gordon Johncock, and local drivers like Tommy Trader, Norm Balzer, Al Pombo and Johnny Mello.
Out back, a 1936 midget racer is also on display. However, getting the exhibit together was no small feat. And Scwharz said it took the efforts of multiple collectors and museums to pull it off.
“In order to put this exhibition together, we put it together out of whole cloth," Schwarz said. "It was really a matter of reaching out to the community and the museums to get the artifacts here and lent to us.”
The Marchbanks Speedway exhibition will be open to the public Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 1-5 p.m. through Dec. 19. Admission is free, but donations are appreciated. Visitors are encouraged to bring a new unwrapped toy to the support the Marine Reserve’s Toys for Tots program.
