Many putting weddings on hiatus amid COVID-19 pandemic

HANFORD — With springtime approaching, love is in the air. However, many couples in the Valley may not be able to say “I do.”
With the COVID-19 pandemic causing self-quarantines and social distancing, social gatherings are being cleared off the calendar — and that includes weddings.
“It feels like life is canceled right now,” said wedding photographer Serafina Pyle.
Pyle said that many of her upcoming bookings have been canceled or postponed until fall — some even postponed as late as next summer.
“This is a huge hit for people in the wedding industry right now because we’re not booking for spring or summer anymore and all of our fall dates are going to be filled up with what he had booked for spring and summer,” she said. “We’re pretty much tapped out for the rest of the year.”
Pyle has spent the Gov. Newsom-mandated lockdown at home in Hanford with her three young children, while her husband — an essential worker — is at the proverbial office.
Pyle took the opportunity to photograph a Pioneer Elementary School parade Thursday afternoon. Her 6-year-old son, Benjamin, attends kindergarten classes at the school and wanted to show his support for teachers and his fellow students at the parade.
“The teachers even seemed super emotional seeing all their students. Parents watching on the street were all really happy and some even mentioned that they cried watching the teachers drive by, seeing their reactions and seeing the kids react to seeing their teachers,” Pyle said, getting emotional. “It’s sad. It was beautiful but it was really sad.”
Benjamin has been using his time at home to play with his younger sisters, aged 5 and 2. But he does get bored and misses his class and friends his own age, his mother said.
“I think he’s mostly upset that we can’t go to the park or go fishing or see a movie,” she said. She added that camping and fishing trips that the family has had planned all winter have been canceled.
“It’s been terrifying for me. There’s something so big happening in the world that we have almost zero control over that threatens our lives and our livelihood. Having to wake up and put on a smile for three kids every morning is not easy,” she said.
What started as a hobby to document her children’s youth became a professional endeavor for Pyle in March 2018 when she founded Captured by Seraphina. The professional photographer specializes in wedding photos, maternity photos, special events and anything that counts as a “big milestone,” she said.
“I feel like I get to be a part of these memories just as much as the people experiencing them,” she said about the joys of her job. “I feel like I feel everything they feel. I get to be there for these joyful moments and the best days of peoples’ lives. I’m really passionate about capturing moments like that.”
Captured by Serafina can be found online at http://capturedbyserafina.com/ and https://www.instagram.com/capturedbyserafina.
Although officials are urging against large public gatherings for the foreseeable future, the county will still issue marriage licenses to those seeking them. During the lockdown, the Kings County Clerk’s office is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily.
The office will, however, not be taking new appointments for wedding ceremonies. Ceremonies at the office are performed each Thursday from 2:15-3:45 p.m., and unless an appointment was made ahead of the lockdown order, potential married couples will have to wait.
Other counties, such as Los Angeles and Orange, have put a freeze on issuing marriage licenses for the duration of the lockdown.
Victor Love, proprietor of small wedding chapel Love’s Manor & More, said that SoCal lovebirds who have learned that Kings County is still issue licenses have contacted him for impromptu weddings services.
“I’ve turned them down. I’m up in years. I’m 71. I lost my wife a couple of year ago, so I’m not taking any chances,” Love said.
Love said that his books are cleared until summertime and that he’ll be resuming his services once the lockdown has lifted and it’s safe to do so.
“I have gotten calls — not lately — where people call me in the morning while I’m still in my sweats and I haven’t even had my first cup of coffee and people want to get married right now,” he said, laughing. “I’ve had to scramble and get dressed and say, ‘OK.’”
Since marriage licenses are good for 90 days, Love encourages couples to hold off on filing for one unless they’re confident they’ll be able to have the ceremony in that time.
