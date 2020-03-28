Many putting weddings on hiatus amid COVID-19 pandemic

HANFORD — With springtime approaching, love is in the air. However, many couples in the Valley may not be able to say “I do.”

With the COVID-19 pandemic causing self-quarantines and social distancing, social gatherings are being cleared off the calendar — and that includes weddings.

“It feels like life is canceled right now,” said wedding photographer Serafina Pyle.

Pyle said that many of her upcoming bookings have been canceled or postponed until fall — some even postponed as late as next summer.

“This is a huge hit for people in the wedding industry right now because we’re not booking for spring or summer anymore and all of our fall dates are going to be filled up with what he had booked for spring and summer,” she said. “We’re pretty much tapped out for the rest of the year.”

Pyle has spent the Gov. Newsom-mandated lockdown at home in Hanford with her three young children, while her husband — an essential worker — is at the proverbial office.

Pyle took the opportunity to photograph a Pioneer Elementary School parade Thursday afternoon. Her 6-year-old son, Benjamin, attends kindergarten classes at the school and wanted to show his support for teachers and his fellow students at the parade.