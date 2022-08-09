Deputies from the Kings County Sheriff's Office were dispatched at 1:14 a.m. Saturday to the area of 16th and Jersey avenues on Saturday in response to a man abandoning his vehicle in the middle of the road.
The reporting party stated the subject, who was later identified as Richard Martinez, was running in the middle of the road without a shirt on and appeared to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
Upon arrival, deputies reportedly located the abandoned car without its lights on in the westbound lane of Jersey Avenue. Deputies began to look for Martinez and found him nearby.
As authorities approached him, Martinez allegedly attempted to flag down passing cars, refusing to approach the deputies. According to police officials, Martinez was able to get a passing car to stop and he attempted to open the doors but they were locked. The driver appeared to be frightened and drove away.
A red Chevrolet pickup then reportedly approached Martinez and he yelled, “Hey cuz stop," when the truck stopped and Martinez got inside. According to officials, the deputies approached the truck with Martinez inside and grabbed Martinez by his arm in an attempt to pull him out of the truck.
Martinez reportedly held on to various parts of the inside of the truck making it difficult to pull him from the vehicle. In addition to that, one of the passengers inside the truck later identified as Shelly Wesley allegedly held on to Martinez.
A K-9 deputy and his partner “Willie” arrived after several minutes of fighting to remove Martinez from the truck. According to police, Martinez was warned if he did not comply he would be bitten by the K-9, however Martinez ignored the warning and continued to actively resist.
During the struggle Martinez reportedly grabbed a deputy by his tactical outer vest and attempted to pull it off the deputy, resulting in K-9 Willie being deployed to pull Martinez from the truck.
A deputy reportedly placed handcuffs on one wrist but Martinez broke his arm free and began to swing his arm with the cuff at deputies, before finally being restrained and handcuffed, according to officials.
Martinez was transported to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries and a records check was completed. Martinez was found to have three warrants out for his arrest. The first warrant was a no bail warrant out of Fresno County, the second was a Tulare County warrant with a $75,000 bail and lastly a Kings County warrant with a bail of $500,000.
Once cleared by the hospital, Martinez was booked into the Kings County Jail. In addition to the warrants, his charges include resisting an executive officer, resisting arrest with two prior strikes. His bail on the fresh charges was set at $70,000.
Wesley was arrested for interfering with Martinez's arrest. During a search, a dirk/dagger was allegedly located concealed in her hair. A records check was completed and Wesley was found to have two warrants issued for her arrest out of Tulare County and Madera County. The total bail was $100,000.
Wesley was booked into the Kings County Jail on her warrants and the fresh charges of carrying a dirk or dagger, rescuing a prisoner and resist, obstruct or delay a peace officer. Her bail on the fresh charges was set at $75,000.