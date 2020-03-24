Man stabs girlfriend and her 8-year-old daughter

HANFORD — A man was arrested Tuesday morning on suspicion of attempted murder after he stabbed his girlfriend and her 8-year-old daughter, Hanford Police Department officials said.

Around 11 a.m., Hanford police said they received emergency calls in regards to a stabbing that occurred during a fight at an apartment complex in the 500 block of East Florinda Street.

Officers arrived and said they found an 8-year-old girl and her 35-year-old mother suffering from multiple stab wounds to their bodies and faces.

The suspect was identified as the woman's boyfriend, 32-year-old Alejandro Hernandez, officials said. They said Hernandez was contacted by an HPD motor officer as he arrived on scene and was taken into custody.

Authorities said Hernandez was on the electric home monitoring system, aka an ankle monitor, for a previous DUI arrest. They said Hernandez was booked into the Kings County Jail on suspicion of multiple felony charges related to the assault of the two victims, including attempted murder.

Police said both victims were transported to Kaweah Delta Hospital in Visalia and were later transferred to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno for treatment. They are both in critical but stable condition.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Hanford Police Department Detective Unit at (559) 585-4741.

