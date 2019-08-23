The Kings County Sheriff's Office has released a picture of the suspect who they believe stabbed a man in the Tachi Palace Hotel and Casino parking lot.
Kings County Sheriff's Office Deputies responded to the Tachi Palace Hotel and Casino in Lemoore for a stabbing investigation at around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Once on scene deputies located a male in his late 30's outside the Casino with a single stab wound to the chest. The male victim was airlifted to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno for treatment.
His condition has not been released.
KCSO Detectives responded to the Palace and located the stabbing scene in the south parking lot. Detectives also contacted witnesses who were unable to provide detailed statements as to what took place.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Essman at (559) 852-2807.
