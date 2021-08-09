On Thursday afternoon, Jose Espinoza was alerted by his daughter to a fire burning across the street from their house on Wren Drive. Looking outside, Espinoza saw that the home of his elderly neighbor, Depedro, was on fire. More alarming still, he didn’t see Depedro outside.
“He’s always home working on the yard, doing stuff like that, so when I didn’t see him, I knew he was still in the house somewhere,” Espinoza said. “So I ran over there as fast as I could to get to him.”
A video taken by a neighbor shows Espinoza running across the street and leaping the man’s picket fence, nearly getting hit by a passing car in the process. Espinoza said he had “tunnel vision” at the time.
Espinoza moved to Hanford five years ago, and Depedro has been both his neighbor and his friend. It was common for Espinoza to help with yard work and other chores. Meanwhile, Depedro and his wife would drop off Thanksgiving dinner and Filipino food for Espinoza and his family.
“My daughters know him too. I’ve got five girls and they were scared, and they’re worried about him,” explained Espinoza. “Any other outcome would’ve been devastating to the family.”
Just as Espinoza arrived at the door, Depedro opened it. According to Espinoza, his neighbor seemed badly disoriented and looked back into the house, as though he was about to go back inside. His dog, Goten, was still in the burning structure.
“The whole house was full of smoke,” Espinoza said.” He had smoke rings around his eyes and nostrils and mouth. So you could tell he was in there for a minute.”
Espinoza was able to take Depedro by the elbow and pull him away from the danger. The dog died in the fire.
The fire reignited that evening, and Depedro lost virtually everything. Making the loss even harder for him and his family, his wife of 52 years, Tomomi, died in June.
“It’s been tough, not only losing my grandmother, but also losing my dog in the fire — and then the house all at the same time within a two-month span — it really takes its toll on us,” said Trey Reed, Depedro’s grandson.
However, Depedro, Reed and the rest of the family are not alone in their struggle. Upon hearing of the fire, family friend Joni Kirby reached out to help. Reed’s mother — Depedro’s daughter — worked with Kirby and her husband at his optometry practice for 25 years. When her husband went on hospice, Depedro's family was there for Kirby, and when Tomomi was on hospice, she returned the favor, even if it had to be done through a Zoom call.
“They were there for me through everything at the office, to my husband’s challenges with his cancer, and I was there for them,” Kirby said from her home in Cambria. “So they’re my family — they’re my chosen family — and I would do anything for them.”
Kirby has set up a GoFundMe page to help out in the effort to rebuild the home and get Depedro back on his feet. As of Monday afternoon, it’s raised $8,766.
“We need to do that as human beings,” Kirby said. “We need to help one another, and we also need to be able to ask for help, and a lot of us fall short there.”
Meanwhile, Reed says that despite the hardships his family has endured, they are thankful for Espinoza’s bravery and the kindness their neighbors have shown.
“Those little conversations really go a long way,” Reed said. “And so we just let him know how thankful we are that he just sprang into action and did whatever he could to ensure that my grandfather was okay and out of the house.”
Those interested in donating can do so at www.gofundme.com/f/6evhj-help-bob-rebuild-his-home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.