Man led deputies on chase in stolen truck

Ramiro drove into a dirt field where the deputies’ vehicles prevented them from following, officials said.

According to a press release from KCSO, AIR 40 tracked Ramiro and notified deputies the truck had driven through a backyard fence in the 2700 Block of Olympic Ave. Ramiro then abandoned the truck and fled on foot, running through several backyards, deputies said.

Deputies searched for Ramiro and said they spotted him exiting from a side gate of a nearby home. Ramiro ran through the front yard and toward another home where he jumped the side gate and entered into the back yard.

When deputies jumped the gate in pursuit, they said they saw Ramiro had fallen to the ground. They ordered Ramiro to stay on the ground and give up, but said he instead ignored their commands and began to stand.

Sheriff’s officials said Ramiro was secured on the ground, where he continued to resist by refusing to place his hands behind his back. As the struggle continued, officials said Ramiro tried reaching toward his waist band area.

Deputies said they were eventually able to place handcuffs on Ramiro and take him into custody. They said a search of Ramiro revealed a folding pocket knife in the same area where he had been reaching during the struggle to arrest him.