Man led deputies on chase in stolen truck

LEMOORE — Kings County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for evading law enforcement, among other charges, after he led deputies on a chase in a stolen vehicle over the weekend, officials said.
Around midnight on Saturday, officials said a KCSO deputy spotted a white 2004 Ford F-150 pickup truck in the area of Kent and 17th avenues, south of Lemoore, operating with a mechanical violation.
Officials said the deputy conducted a traffic enforcement stop and after the driver pulled over, the deputy approached the truck on foot. Before reaching the truck, deputies said the driver suddenly accelerated and sped away, heading south on 17th Avenue.
The driver of the truck was later determined to be 31-year-old Ramiro Eliodoro Morfin.
Deputies pursued Ramiro as the truck fled at a high rate of speed and at various times drove into the oncoming lane of traffic, Sheriff’s officials said. They said the pursuit continued south on paved roads, dirt roads and along canal banks.
At one point, deputies deployed spike strips in an attempt to disable the truck but said Ramiro was able to avoid hitting them.
As the pursuit continued, officials said Ramiro headed toward the city of Corcoran and a California Highway Patrol helicopter (AIR 40) assisted in the pursuit and was able to track the truck.
You have free articles remaining.
Ramiro drove into a dirt field where the deputies’ vehicles prevented them from following, officials said.
According to a press release from KCSO, AIR 40 tracked Ramiro and notified deputies the truck had driven through a backyard fence in the 2700 Block of Olympic Ave. Ramiro then abandoned the truck and fled on foot, running through several backyards, deputies said.
Deputies searched for Ramiro and said they spotted him exiting from a side gate of a nearby home. Ramiro ran through the front yard and toward another home where he jumped the side gate and entered into the back yard.
When deputies jumped the gate in pursuit, they said they saw Ramiro had fallen to the ground. They ordered Ramiro to stay on the ground and give up, but said he instead ignored their commands and began to stand.
Sheriff’s officials said Ramiro was secured on the ground, where he continued to resist by refusing to place his hands behind his back. As the struggle continued, officials said Ramiro tried reaching toward his waist band area.
Deputies said they were eventually able to place handcuffs on Ramiro and take him into custody. They said a search of Ramiro revealed a folding pocket knife in the same area where he had been reaching during the struggle to arrest him.
After the arrest, officials said they determined the truck had been stolen from a business in the Porterville area. They said Ramiro also had three outstanding warrants for his arrest.
Authorities said Ramiro was booked into Kings County on suspicion of felony reckless evading, evading a peace officer by driving in the opposite direction of travel, receiving stolen property and resisting arrest. His bail was set at $220,000.