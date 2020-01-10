{{featured_button_text}}
 Contributed by Lemoore Police Department

LEMOORE — A man led police officers on a car chase throughout the city of Lemoore Thursday night in a stolen vehicle, Lemoore Police Department officials said.

Just before midnight, police said a Lemoore officer on patrol in the area of south 19th Avenue and Iona Avenue observed a vehicle run the posted stop sign at the intersection.

The officer checked the license plate of the vehicle and learned it had recently been reported as stolen out of the city of Hanford.

Officials said the officer attempted to stop the vehicle, at which time the suspect sped off, failing to yield for the officer and a pursuit ensued.

Officers pursued the vehicle for approximately 13 minutes in and around the city of Lemoore until the suspect turned into the cul-de-sac of Linda Lee Circle, where officers said they were able to block the suspect’s escape and ordered the driver out of the vehicle.

Police said the suspect, later identified as 23-year-old Branden Bell of Lemoore, surrendered without any further attempt to evade arrest and was taken into custody.

Authorities said Bell was transported and booked into the Kings County Jail on suspicion of vehicle theft, evading a police officer, evading a police officer driving the wrong way, and possession of stolen property. His bail was set at $85,000.

