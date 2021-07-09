A man was arrested this week after leading deputies on a high-speed chase on a motorcycle, according to law enforcement officials.
On Monday morning, a Kings County deputy sheriff was patrolling the area of 14th Avenue and State Route 198 in the community of Armona. The deputy could reportedly hear extremely loud exhaust coming from an approaching vehicle on Highway 198.
As the deputy looked toward the Hwy. 198 overpass, he saw a motorcycle traveling east at an estimated speed of 100 miles per hour. It was later determined that the motorcycle rider was Victor Contreras, according to officials.
The deputy drove onto Hwy. 198 and attempted to catch up to the speeding motorcycle, but driving 115 mph, he could not bridge the distance between them, the deputy said. The motorcycle began to slow down and exited Hwy. 198 at the Douty Street exit which allowed the deputy to catch up.
The motorcycle then allegedly failed to stop at the stop sign located at Third Street and Douty. The deputy activated his lights and siren but the rider allegedly refused to pull over and a pursuit began.
Deputies reportedly pursued Contreras throughout Hanford. During the pursuit, Contreras allegedly drove in the opposite lane of travel and failed to stop at numerous stop signs. He began traveling east on East Lacey Boulevard at approximately 80 miles per hour, according to police. As he approached 8 ¾ Avenue, he allegedly lost control and laid the motorcycle down. Deputies were able to take him into custody.
It was determined Contreras had two no-bail misdemeanor warrants issued for his arrest. The charges included driving under the influence and driving on a suspended driver’s license.
Contreras refused medical treatment at the scene and was booked into the Kings County Jail. In addition to the warrants, his charges include felony evading an officer and felony evading an officer while traveling in the opposite direction. Bail was set at $110,000.
