CORCORAN — A Corcoran man was arrested Saturday after he fled from officers in his vehicle and rammed into a patrol car, according to the Corcoran Police Department.
Just after 10:20 p.m., officers said they conducted a traffic stop in the 1800 block of Dairy Avenue for an observed traffic violation.
Police said the vehicle slowed and one subject fled on foot before the vehicle accelerated away in an attempt to evade the officer. As the vehicle fled, police said three other subjects exited the vehicle at different locations in the city.
Officials said the suspect vehicle intentionally struck an occupied Corcoran Police patrol vehicle twice while evading.
The vehicle ultimately became disabled in the area of Business Park and Otis Avenue, officers said, and the driver of the vehicle was identified as 20-year-old Ty’jion Green.
Several of the passengers who fled from the vehicle during the pursuit were located by officers.
The passengers that were located ranged in age from 15-22 years old and some of them told officers they told Green to stop, but he refused, which is why they decided to jump from the vehicle.
Authorities said Green was arrested and later booked into the Kings County Jail on suspicion of felony evading, hit and run, unlicensed driver, assault with a deadly weapon, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and vandalism greater than $400. Green is being held on $90,000 bail.
