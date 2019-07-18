KETTLEMAN CITY — A Laton man drowned in a canal near Kettleman City Wednesday after falling into the water while clam hunting.
Around 4 p.m. on July 18, Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the area of 20 ½ Avenue and Utica Avenue regarding an individual who entered a canal and had gone missing.
Upon arrival, deputies said they contacted friends of the victim who said they were clam hunting in a canal when their friend, 28-year-old Celso Ortega of Laton, slipped under the water and disappeared.
Witnesses at the scene told deputies they saw Ortega in distress in the canal. They said a friend tried to assist him from the water, but after losing their grip they lost sight of Ortega when he disappeared under the water.
Half an hour after the incident, the Kings County Sheriff’s Office Water Rescue Unit was dispatched to the scene in an effort to locate Ortega.
Officials said Sheriff’s Office divers entered and searched the canal area where Ortega had been last seen and discovered a body around 7 p.m.
Identification located on body identified the victim as Ortega, which was also confirmed by family members who arrived at the scene.
Due to the length of time Ortega was submerged, officials said they believe that he was the victim of an accidental drowning.
“At this time, all information suggests that the drowning was accidental with no foul play suspected,” said a press release from the Kings County Sheriff’s Office.
The victim was transported to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office morgue pending autopsy and official cause of death.
