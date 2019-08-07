{{featured_button_text}}
HANFORD — A man has died after he ran a stop sign Tuesday afternoon in Hanford.

California Highway Patrol officers were dispatched to the intersection of Jackson Avenue and 10th Avenue around 2:30 p.m., according to a media release.

Officers determined a male driver was driving a van westbound on Jackson Avenue when he failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with a Chevy truck.

Hanford native Angel SanchezVega, 47, was driving his Chevy truck northbound on 10th Avenue when the two vehicles collided and traveled onto the dirt shoulder. The van struck a power pole and both vehicles came to rest in a field.

The driver of the van was transported to Adventist Medical Center Hanford where he later died. SanchezVega was transported to Kaweah Delta Medical Center with moderate injuries.

This accident is still under investigation and it is unknown if drugs and/or alcohol were a factor in the collision.

