CORCORAN — A man died after he was hit by a truck Saturday night, Corcoran police confirmed Tuesday.
Officers were dispatched to an accident in the area of King Avenue and Pueblo Avenue in Corcoran around 10:30 p.m., according to a media release.
When officers arrived, they found a 42-year-old man in the road with major injuries. He was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.
An investigation of the accident found that an 18-year-old male Peterbilt truck driver was traveling southbound on King Avenue when he collided with the pedestrian, who was walking near the middle of the road.
The Peterbilt driver was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs and speed is not believed to be a factor in the accident, officials said.
Toxicology results are pending for the pedestrian and it is unknown why he was in the middle of the road. This accident is still under investigation.
