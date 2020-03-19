Man crashes vehicle while fleeing from police

LEMOORE — A Kerman man was arrested Tuesday after he crashed his vehicle while fleeing from Lemoore Police officers, department officials said.

Around 10 a.m., LPD officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of North Lemoore Avenue regarding two subjects who were seen checking the door handles of cars in the parking lot, attempting to get into vehicles.

Officers arrived in the area and said they located a male, later identified as 34-year-old Jesus Serratos-Lazaro of Kerman, matching one of the suspect descriptions.

Police said Serratos-Lazaro attempted to evade officers, got into a car, and drove off as officers followed in pursuit.

Officials said the vehicle accelerated at a high rate of speed westbound on West Hanford Armona Road and ran a red light at the Highway 41 intersection as it turned southbound on Highway 41 in the northbound lanes.

Due to the risk to the public, police said they discontinued pursuing the vehicle at this time.

A short time later, officers said they observed the vehicle crash into a street sign at the intersection of West Bush Street and the southbound Highway 41 exit ramp. They said they saw Serratos-Lazaro exit the vehicle and run northbound.