SOLANO — An Iowa man convicted of the attempted murder of his ex-girlfriend in Lemoore in 2011 was denied parole recently, said the Kings County District Attorney’s Office.
On May 14 at the California Correctional Training Facility in Solano, officials said a two-panel board denied parole for 32-year-old Eric Youngblut.
In 2012, the then 24-year-old Youngblut was convicted of attempted murder and sentenced to seven-years-to-life in prison after plotting to rape, kill his ex-girlfriend’s children in front of her and then kill her after she broke up with him.
According to police, Youngblut stalked the victim for days prior to the attempted murder before he broke into her home in Lemoore in September 2011 and attacked her with a stun gun.
Despite suffering several injuries in the attack, the victim managed to fend off Youngblut and escape into her front yard, where she called for help.
Youngblut fled in his car, but was captured by police officers a short distance away. In custody, he told Lemoore Police officers that he planned the attack for months after being kicked out of his ex’s home.
His case was scheduled to go to trial when Youngblut unexpectedly pleaded guilty in February 2012. As part of his plea, he agreed to serve a stipulated four-year, four-month sentence before beginning to serve time for his seven-years-to-life term.
Phil Esbenshade, assistant district attorney, attended the hearing and argued that Youngblut had virtually no insight, had not even begun to rehabilitate and still remained an unreasonable danger to society if released.
DA officials said the board agreed and denied Youngblut parole for another three years. He will be eligible for another parole hearing in 2022.
