LEMOORE — Lemoore Police arrested a Salinas man Sunday after officers found him burglarizing a fast food restaurant, department officials said.
Around 4 a.m., Lemoore officers responded to a burglary alarm at Popeyes, which is located in the 300 block of North Lemoore Avenue.
Officers arrived on scene and said they located the back door to the business unsecured. Officers then said they heard suspicious sounds inside and set a perimeter around the business.
The business was closed and no vehicles were located in the area that would lead officers to believe a delivery or cleaning service were present, officials said.
During the perimeter, police said an officer covering the front of the business observed an adult male inside near the front counter area. They said the suspect was observed tampering with one of the front register’s computer systems.
Officers made verbal announcements at the back door for the suspect to surrender, but said he ignored commands.
Officers then made entry into the business and took the suspect into custody without incident, police said. The suspect was identified as 55-year-old Salvador Calderon from Salinas.
Authorities said Calderon was subsequently arrested and booked into the Kings County Jail on suspicion of burglary. His bail was set at $15,000.
