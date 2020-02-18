Man arrested for possession, transportation of meth

CORCORAN — A Bakersfield man was arrested for possession and transportation of meth early Monday morning after he was initially arrested on warrants, Corcoran Police Department officials said.

Around 2 a.m., Corcoran Police said they contacted 51-year-old Douglas Alan Bishop of Bakersfield during a traffic stop.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-606-0605 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

During the contact, officers said they discovered Bishop had felony and misdemeanor warrants out of Kern County. They said Bishop was placed under arrest for the warrants and later transported to the Kings County Jail.

Once at the Kings County Jail, officials said a search of Bishop was conducted, which revealed he was in possession of several individual packages of methamphetamine, totaling 44.3 grams.

In addition to bringing a controlled substance into a jail, authorities said Bishop was charged on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale and transportation of a controlled substance. Bishop’s total bail is set at $70,000.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.