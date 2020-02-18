You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Man arrested for possession, transportation of meth
0 comments

Man arrested for possession, transportation of meth

{{featured_button_text}}
Douglas Bishop

Douglas Bishop

 Contributed by Corcoran Police Department

CORCORAN — A Bakersfield man was arrested for possession and transportation of meth early Monday morning after he was initially arrested on warrants, Corcoran Police Department officials said.

Around 2 a.m., Corcoran Police said they contacted 51-year-old Douglas Alan Bishop of Bakersfield during a traffic stop.

During the contact, officers said they discovered Bishop had felony and misdemeanor warrants out of Kern County. They said Bishop was placed under arrest for the warrants and later transported to the Kings County Jail.

Once at the Kings County Jail, officials said a search of Bishop was conducted, which revealed he was in possession of several individual packages of methamphetamine, totaling 44.3 grams.

In addition to bringing a controlled substance into a jail, authorities said Bishop was charged on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale and transportation of a controlled substance. Bishop’s total bail is set at $70,000.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News