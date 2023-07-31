The Kings County Sheriff's Office arrested Johnny Smith for possession of a concealed dirk or dagger Tuesday night.

Additionally, the Sheriff's Office accused Smith of breaking into a truck and stealing the wallet of a Kings County resident. 

Last Tuesday at approximately 7:19 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the 3700 block of Highway 198 to investigate a subject on the reporting party’s property. On their way, the property owner said their truck had been broken into and their wallet had been stolen. 

