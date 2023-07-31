The Kings County Sheriff's Office arrested Johnny Smith for possession of a concealed dirk or dagger Tuesday night.
Additionally, the Sheriff's Office accused Smith of breaking into a truck and stealing the wallet of a Kings County resident.
Last Tuesday at approximately 7:19 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the 3700 block of Highway 198 to investigate a subject on the reporting party’s property. On their way, the property owner said their truck had been broken into and their wallet had been stolen.
Deputies reportedly did a pat-down search of Smith, who was walking nearby, which revealed the credit cards, cash and driver's license inside the stolen wallet inside Smith's shoe, as well as a large knife inside his pants pocket that was not in a sheath and concealed from view.
The Sheriff's Office said Smith admitted to stealing the wallet, but the wallet's owner did not want to press charges and only wanted his property back.
Smith was arrested and booked into the Kings County Jail for possession of a concealed dirk or dagger. His bail was set at $10,000.