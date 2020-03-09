You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Man arrested for failing to register as sex offender
0 comments

Man arrested for failing to register as sex offender

{{featured_button_text}}
Frank Contreras Jr.

Frank Contreras Jr.

 Contributed by Kings County Sheriff's Office

LEMOORE — A Lemoore man was arrested by the Kings County Sheriff’s Office for failing to register as a sex offender, officials said.

Around 3 p.m. on March 3, KCSO detectives that are assigned to monitor and supervise registered sex offenders contacted registrant Frank Contreras Jr., 38, at a residence in the 16000 block of Alkali Drive in Lemoore.

Detectives said they contacted Contreras due to him being out of compliance with the requirements to register as a sex offender. Additionally, they said Contreras had two confirmed arrest warrants out of Kings County for violating sex offender registration related charges.

Authorities said Contreras was arrested without incident and booked into the Kings County Jail on suspicion of being out of compliance with sex offender registration requirements and the two Kings County warrants. His bail was set at $40,000.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

3 arrested in gang fight stabbing
Local

3 arrested in gang fight stabbing

  • Updated

HANFORD — A man and two juveniles have been arrested for stabbing another man during a gang fight, according to the Kings County Major Crimes …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News