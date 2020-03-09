Man arrested for failing to register as sex offender

LEMOORE — A Lemoore man was arrested by the Kings County Sheriff’s Office for failing to register as a sex offender, officials said.

Around 3 p.m. on March 3, KCSO detectives that are assigned to monitor and supervise registered sex offenders contacted registrant Frank Contreras Jr., 38, at a residence in the 16000 block of Alkali Drive in Lemoore.

Detectives said they contacted Contreras due to him being out of compliance with the requirements to register as a sex offender. Additionally, they said Contreras had two confirmed arrest warrants out of Kings County for violating sex offender registration related charges.

Authorities said Contreras was arrested without incident and booked into the Kings County Jail on suspicion of being out of compliance with sex offender registration requirements and the two Kings County warrants. His bail was set at $40,000.

