Carlos Garza

 Contributed by Hanford Police Department

HANFORD — Hanford Police arrested a man Monday for allegedly engaging in a sexual relationship with a female minor, department officials said.

According to a media release, the Hanford PD Investigations Unit received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding 23-year-old Carlos Garza receiving pornographic images of a minor through a social media application.

Through investigative techniques, detectives learned Garza had a sexual relationship with a female minor for approximately a year. They said the girl and Garza communicated through the social media application, as well as sent or received lewd photos.

On Monday, authorities said Garza was arrested and booked at the Kings County Jail on suspicion of multiple charges, including having sex with a minor, oral copulation involving a minor, arranging a meeting with a minor for lewd acts and communication with a minor in regards to lewd acts.

Garza's bail was set at $125,000 at the time of booking.

The Hanford Police Department would like to remind parents to monitor their child's social media accounts and to report any suspicious activity to law enforcement.

