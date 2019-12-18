CORCORAN — A Corcoran man was arrested Monday for contacting a 14-year-old and soliciting the minor for sex, according to the Corcoran Police Department.
A little after 9 a.m., Corcoran Police officers were notified that 20-year-old Timothy Hernandez was harassing a minor. Police said the mother of the victim reported Hernandez was texting the minor and requesting the 14-year-old to have sex with him.
Officers looked through the minor’s phone and said they found several text messages where Hernandez was soliciting the minor to have a sexual relationship with him. While texting the 14-year-old, officials said Hernandez acknowledged he is an adult and the victim is a minor.
Authorities said Hernandez was arrested and subsequently booked into Kings County Jail on suspicion of contacting or communicating with a minor to commit a sexual offense. Hernandez's bail was set at $75,000 for the charge and Corcoran Police said the Kings County Probation Department placed a probation violation hold on him.
