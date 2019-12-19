CORCORAN — Corcoran Police Department arrested a man Wednesday after officials said he hid recording devices in a home and captured nude photos and videos of victims, including a minor.
Just after 11:20 a.m., Corcoran officers were dispatched to a residence in the 600 block of North Avenue regarding a family disturbance.
Upon arrival, a female told officers that 37-year-old Gabriel Herrera was in possession of nude photos of his underage family members on his phone.
Police said the investigation revealed Herrera hid a recording device in the residence and secretly captured photos and/or videos of others. They said the captured images included victims, as young as 14 years old, in a nude or semi-nude state of dress.
Herrera was arrested at the residence and transported to the police department, officials said.
A search warrant was later executed on Herrera’s trailer and officers said they located and seized several more phones and digital media storage devices that will be analyzed.
Authorities said Herrera was booked into the Kings County Jail on suspicion of possession of child pornography, and invasion of privacy. His bail was set at $75,000.
