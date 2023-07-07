Thursday Night Market Place was canceled this week due to safety concerns after an incident that occurred at the Candice & Co. jewelry store in downtown Hanford early Thursday afternoon.
The last-minute cancellation came after heavy conversations among the Main Street Hanford Board of Directors, who ultimately decided to send vendors home, Main Street Hanford Director Michelle Brown said.
“I didn’t decide to cancel alone, I brought the decision to our board, and they were torn, because we had at that point gotten the green light to continue with the market,” she said. “After a long group conversation, I got the final decision. Two of our volunteers just had to go out to the market and start telling people, because vendors start showing up at 3:30 p.m.”
According to Brown, she and several other Main Street Hanford volunteers were already at Civic Park setting up for the market place when the incident occurred.
“We were actually out in the park when we started to hear sirens and see the police activity. I thought to myself, 'what is going on downtown,' but I would've never imagined what was actually happening,” said Brown.
The Main Street Hanford market place volunteer base is mainly composed of teenagers, ages 15-18. Brown stated that parents quickly started to arrive on the scene to pick them up.
“Immediately, we came back to the office with our crew, because we have teenagers working with us, we locked ourselves in until we got more information,” she said. “The kids in the office were really shaken, they are important members of the crew, and without them, I can’t set up. Their parents were on their way to get them pretty quickly.”
Brown said that she knew right away that the event could no longer continue, out of respect for the store owners and everybody involved.
“Immediately, I started to think, 'we need to cancel, this is not safe for the community to have an event when something like this is happening.' Of course, our first priority is the safety of our community, staff, volunteers and vendors,” said Brown.
Brown said that she received the green light to continue with the market around 3:30 p.m., but by then everyone on her staff was already shaken by the incident.
“Our first priority is safety, but secondly, there was just no way we were going to throw a celebration when our friends and neighbors were going through the most traumatic time in their life,” said Brown.
The last-minute cancellation resulted in some logistical problems, with some vendors still showing up to market unaware of the incident which had just occurred. Stage crews and various other contracted personnel by Main Street Hanford only received word of the cancellation two hours before the event would have begun.
Moving forward, Main Street Hanford is looking to make some changes to its Thursday Night Market Place cancellation policies to include incidents such as these.
“We only have two rules about canceling last minute, the first rule is that we cancel the market on Tuesday if the forecast is 106 [degrees] or higher and the other is if there's a safety hazard such as thunder and lightning,” said Brown.
Main Street Hanford will add updated safety procedures, which will cover a wider range of possible safety scenarios, Brown said.
“Unfortunately, we will have to add different systems in place for if a situation happens where we aren’t safe enough at that moment. It's very sad that we have to do that, but we plan on putting new protocol for the event in [the] case that there was an active shooter,” said Brown.