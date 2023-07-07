Civic Park
Buy Now

This week’s Thursday Night Market Place was canceled due to safety concerns after an incident that occurred at Candice & Co. in downtown Hanford early Thursday afternoon.

 David Moreno, Staff

Thursday Night Market Place was canceled this week due to safety concerns after an incident that occurred at the Candice & Co. jewelry store in downtown Hanford early Thursday afternoon.

The last-minute cancellation came after heavy conversations among the Main Street Hanford Board of Directors, who ultimately decided to send vendors home, Main Street Hanford Director Michelle Brown said.

“I didn’t decide to cancel alone, I brought the decision to our board, and they were torn, because we had at that point gotten the green light to continue with the market,” she said. “After a long group conversation, I got the final decision.  Two of our volunteers just had to go out to the market and start telling people, because vendors start showing up at 3:30 p.m.”

Tags

Recommended for you