After conducting an extensive and thorough recruitment, the Kings County Board of Supervisors announces the appointment of Mr. Lupe Villa to the position of Registrar of Voters for the County effective July 15, 2019.
The Registrar of Voters has the primary responsibility for conducting Primary, General, and Special Elections within the County of Kings. The Department has a total staff of six positions to accomplish this mission.
Lupe began his career with the County of Kings in October of 1995. During his time of service with the County of Kings, he has gained invaluable experience in many areas of County operations including project management, conflict resolution, internal, criminal and civil rights investigations, program implementation and in various administrative functions.
He has had the privilege to serve in various positions within the Kings County Human Services Agency, his last position held being Program Manager in the Administration Division.
Lupe states, “I will proudly and faithfully serve all of our Kings County residents and will ensure that we adhere to all legal and ethical aspects of every election within Kings County.”
Lupe is the proud parent of two children, 18 and 23 years of age, and he is a proud grandparent of a beautiful baby girl.
