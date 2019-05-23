LEMOORE — The 22nd Lemoore Police Department Citizens' Academy class graduated on May 15.
Graduating members of Citizens' Academy Class No. 22 are Nancy Ahumada, Renan Jayson M. Buiser, Alex DeLuna, Robert C. Harcrow, Jade Jacob, Matthew C. Lopez, Michael A. Mayes, Daniel Benitez Rodriguez and Rethabile O. Simone.
Police Chief Darrell Smith and Community Service Officer Ray Fratus presented the Certificates of Completion.
The LPD Citizens' Academy is an eight-week course, meeting one night per week for three hours. The academy is designed to give members of the community a better understanding of the criminal justice system.
Participants receive classroom training on a variety of criminal justice topics ranging from crime prevention to the judicial system. All members of the Citizens' Academy participated in a ride-along with a police officer which exposed them to their daily operational duties.
The Citizens' Academy Program began in 1996 with the approval of a grant. The department established the course in March 1997 and the first class graduated on July 15, 1997.
If you would like to be a graduate of the Citizens' Academy, call Fratus at 925-6877 for information about future classes.
