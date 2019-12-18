{{featured_button_text}}
Civic Auditorium

The Hanford City Council meets inside the Hanford Civic Auditorium.

 Sentinel file photo

HANFORD — Drivers can breathe a sigh of relief now that low manholes will no longer be an issue on some of Hanford’s streets.

At its meeting Tuesday, the Hanford City Council voted unanimously to award a contract to Bush Engineering in the amount of $133,200 for a manhole lifting project in the city.

Public Works Director Lou Camara said the project is an extension of the single and double fiberized micro surface treatment project that was completed in the fall.

He said the thick application of the treatment left several manhole and water valve covers lower than the finished pavement grade, making for a rough ride for drivers. Council has received several complaints and concerns from citizens who travel these routes.

The streets that received a double coat of sealant included Grangeville Boulevard, from 11th to 12th avenues; 10th Avenue, from Grangeville Boulevard to Third Street; Fargo Avenue, from 11th Avenue to Fitzgerald Lane; and Third and Fourth Streets, from 10th to 11th avenues.

Camara said the project will raise approximately 85 water valves and manholes that are too low and in the travel lane, eliminating bumps in the roadway. He said the work consists of using a jack hammer to break up the concrete surrounding the manholes and water valves, making adjustments and adding a new concrete collar.

Manhole covers that have been worn out will also be replaced, Camara said.

Work on this project is expected to begin in mid to late January and should be completed within 30 calendar days. Camara said this will cause some activity on a lot of the major streets and lanes will have to be closed off for a time while work is being done.

Funding for this project will come from money left over from the fiber seal project from the Transportation Capital Improvement budget, and additional funds will come from Gas Tax reserves.

Hemp

In a study session before the regular council meeting on Tuesday, council received an update on the status of hemp legislation at the state and federal levels and discussed a proposed hemp ordinance for the processing and manufacturing of hemp within city limits.

In July, council adopted an urgency ordinance that prohibits the processing or manufacturing of industrial hemp products in the city. The city has received interest from a company that would like to process or manufacture hemp in the city, but state and federal regulations on the industry still have not been finalized.

After hearing a presentation about the growing hemp industry from a representative of HdL Companies, the city’s consultant on cannabis and hemp, council directed staff to move forward with drafting a regulatory ordinance so that once state and federal regulations are finalized, Hanford won’t be too far behind.

