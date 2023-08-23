A low-barrier shelter planned to be constructed on the west side of Hanford will also serve as a food bank, navigation center and a centralized kitchen for the people of Kings County, according to local non-profit Kings Community Action Organization.
Currently, the Kings Community Action Organization operates a food bank out of Lemoore by leasing space with the city’s government. But the non-profit, who hopes to build a 65,000 square foot facility on the west side of Hanford, says it needs more space.
“We thought this [the Lemoore location] will be a good space for us for quite some time,” said Kings Community Action Organization Executive Director Jeff Garner said. “Well, that time has come, and we have maximized that space. They have fully utilized the space around us, so there’s no opportunity to expand out in that location. That made us think, we got to start thinking about finding a new location for a food bank.”
Kings Community Action Organization worked towards finding a new site for a food bank. But the non-profit realized that placing a food bank and kitchen in the same place as a shelter would open up new possibilities for efficiency. The centralized kitchen would help to prepare meals for residents of the low-barrier shelter and give shelter residents an opportunity to be engaged in weekly work activities that would allow them to acquire new job skills, according to Garner.
“It’s a large warehouse, a metal building with concrete flooring,” Garner said. “You have elements where you can have these offshoot spaces that would make up an office space. We really saw the characteristics of a food bank building were matching up a lot with a low-barrier shelter.”
The creation of a low-barrier shelter was identified as one of the top priorities of the Kings County Homelessness Collaborative, a board created to recommend policies to address homelessness in the county comprised of representatives from local government agencies, non-profits and other community representatives.
Meanwhile, the number of homeless people in the City of Hanford is growing. A survey from the 2023 Point-in-Time report from the Kings-Tulare Homelessness Alliance reported that there were 383 people experiencing homelessness in Hanford as of 2023, where there had been only 260 in 2022.
The same survey found that approximately 72 percent of people experiencing homelessness in Hanford had slept on the streets the previous night, rather than in an emergency shelter or a form of transitional housing.
“From our standpoint, by having a low-barrier shelter for the direct benefit of those that are unsheltered and are on the street now, it gives a singular location to where they have an opportunity to rebuild that foundation for themselves,” Garner said. “At this location, they would have a chance to take a shower. They would have a chance to do laundry services. They would have a chance to connect them with the opportunity of dignity and giving them a chance where they can get a meal.”
The Kings Community Action Organization already runs the Barbara Saville Shelter, which serves homeless women and domestic violence victims, according to the organization’s website. However, a low-barrier shelter has minimal requirements for any unhoused person to enter. Shelter residents can often bring possessions or pets on-site, according to the California Government Code.
“We were feeling this gravitational pull that we were going to be the one that needed to operate this low-barrier shelter,” Garner said. “Whether we asked or not, it seemed that we were in the best position here in the county to do that.”
After the agency entered into escrow for a location to construct the facility, some residents at a Hanford City Council meeting spoke against the location of the shelter, arguing that there were better spots to place the shelter in the City of Hanford and that it would negatively impact nearby businesses.
“We definitely want to address those concerns as well,” Garner said. “We want to make sure that we have a community that provides resources so we can help our fellow brothers and sisters but also have an environment where all residents have an opportunity to move forward. We feel like having that type of location where we are able to serve the unsheltered population gives us a better chance than we’ve ever had before to push back on the growing numbers that we’re seeing in the homeless population.”
Garner said he has met with local service groups, concerned citizens and local officials to share more details of the shelter.
“Folks have given us the opportunity to share our ideas, share the concept, talk about the details of the location and how it will operate,” Garner added. “I appreciate having those opportunities.”