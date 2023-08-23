KCAO escrow
A view outside the property of 12634 13th Road, where Kings County Action Organization has entered into escrow to build a facility serving as a navigation center and food bank, is shown Monday afternoon. 

 Jesse Stone, Staff

A low-barrier shelter planned to be constructed on the west side of Hanford will also serve as a food bank, navigation center and a centralized kitchen for the people of Kings County, according to local non-profit Kings Community Action Organization.

Currently, the Kings Community Action Organization operates a food bank out of Lemoore by leasing space with the city’s government. But the non-profit, who hopes to build a 65,000 square foot facility on the west side of Hanford, says it needs more space.

“We thought this [the Lemoore location] will be a good space for us for quite some time,” said Kings Community Action Organization Executive Director Jeff Garner said. “Well, that time has come, and we have maximized that space. They have fully utilized the space around us, so there’s no opportunity to expand out in that location. That made us think, we got to start thinking about finding a new location for a food bank.”

