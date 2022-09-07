IMG_0277.jpg
Hanford City Councilperson Amanda Saltray hands a piece of cake to former Mayor Lou Martinez. 

 Gary Feinstein, Contributor

It has been said that bosses say "go do," while leaders say "let's go do together." That mindset is at the core of former city councilman/Hanford Mayor Lou Martinez's re-election campaign.

Martinez is running against incumbent Francisco Ramirez for Hanford's District D council seat, which covers much of Hanford's downtown area.

A lifelong Hanford resident, Martinez said he is hoping to set the City Council's current trajectory right, coming back to local politics for the first time since his original four-year term ended in 2014.

