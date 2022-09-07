It has been said that bosses say "go do," while leaders say "let's go do together." That mindset is at the core of former city councilman/Hanford Mayor Lou Martinez's re-election campaign.
Martinez is running against incumbent Francisco Ramirez for Hanford's District D council seat, which covers much of Hanford's downtown area.
A lifelong Hanford resident, Martinez said he is hoping to set the City Council's current trajectory right, coming back to local politics for the first time since his original four-year term ended in 2014.
"My main concern is lack of leadership on the current council and a lack of community involvement in the decisions being made," Martinez said.
Martinez is concerned the current city council doesn't listen to the public when making policy. One specific example he cites involves the 18-acre plot of land sitting next to Hidden Valley Park on West Cortner.
The acreage was originally designated as an expansion for the park; during his term he specifically guided council votes towards that goal. However the land's usage has come under constant debate in recent years.
Martinez notes the homeless issue is of notable concern for Hanford residents, especially as it concerns downtown businesses.
"Our businesses downtown are important to who we are," Martinez said. "We have a very iconic downtown. People come from out of town to see who we are."
The city has more than 200 homeless individuals, according to a press release issued by the City on Aug. 26.
Martinez suggested a possible temporary shelter facility, but encourages Hanford residents to come to the table and have their voices heard by the council so that the people and their representatives can collaborate on a positive solution.
Martinez grew up a few blocks from downtown, living in the same house in which he was raised, and he wants voters to remember that his role on the Council - should he be re-elected - is to represent residents' interests.
Martinez said that his most rewarding experience in public service was having residents come to him with suggestions and being able to sit down and listen to their concerns.
"I had a lot of contact with the community and I had an opportunity that a lot of people don't have and sit face-to-face [with the people]," Martinez said.
If elected, the former mayor's goal is to bring the public back into the policy decision-making process. He hopes to increase the public speaking time from three minutes to five minutes and make them a part of what happens in Council chambers.
"This is the people's business we are conducting," Martinez said. "Let them be active participants in what's going on."
Information about Martinez's campaign can obtained by calling 559-589-3774.