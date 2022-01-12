After spending the past 10 years as the principal at Hanford High School, Scott Pickle has started a new journey, taking over as principal at Selma High School. The Enterprise Recorder caught up with Pickle to get his thoughts on his move to Selma High.
Question: What went into your decision to leave Hanford High to take the job at Selma High School?
Answer: I am fortunate to have the opportunities Selma Unified has offered to grow professionally.
Q: What do you want to say about your time at Hanford High School?
A: After almost 10 years as principal of Hanford High, I believe I will be leaving behind a team of great people. Hanford High and the extended community has left an indelible mark on my heart, and I will always recall my time at HHS with fondness. I am proud that during my time at HHS we improved our academic program increasing our grad rate from 84 percent to 98 percent and improved our A-G completion percentage to over 50 percent. We had State recognized CTE programs, and a State honored Choir program. Athletically we have had unprecedented success with plenty of WYL Championships, multiple Valley Championships, and the first and only State Championship in football. None of this happens by chance. It only happens when great students are led by exceptional professionals working hard every day on behalf of the students.
Q: What are you looking forward to most as the new principal at Selma High School?
A: I am excited about the professional opportunities available at Selma High and Selma Unified and look forward to being part of a unified K-12 district.
Q: What do you hope to accomplish in your new role at Selma High School?
A: I hope to work with Selma Unified to continue the rich traditions at Selma High.
Q: Anything else you'd like to add?
A: I wish the staff of Hanford high all the best as they take on 2022. I will continue to avail myself to help with any guidance the staff may need.
