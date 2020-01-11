HANFORD — When it comes to free hygiene products, students really cleaned up at the Longfield Center Friday.
Hanford Parks and Recreation hosted its annual youth hygiene giveaway Friday, offering students bags of hygiene products.
Each gift bag, given to any seventh through 12th-grader with school ID, was filled with items including toothpaste, towels, lotion, detergent, deodorant, body wash, hand sanitizer and other items that low-income students may not have and may be embarrassed to ask for help with.
Items were donated by local organizations including Learn4Life Hanford and Hanford Elks Lodge 1259, which also served up grilled hot dogs, homemade cookies and other items. Donations also came from members of the community.
The Hanford Elks Lodge, via a Promise Grant, donated $1,500 in funds to go toward hygiene products and food for the event.
“You wouldn’t believe how much Hanford cares about the youth,” said co-organizer Dominique Wilson.
The program began about five years ago.
The organizers’ goal was to provide for about 100 students throughout the day, but as of the event’s halfway point, 189 students received the free care packages.
