The Greater Kings County Chamber of Commerce held its weekly Rockin’ the Arbor event on Friday evening in downtown Lemoore.
The band Bazmati used the time before the ofﬁcial start of the event to do mic checks and adjust sound volume on their instruments. Food booths, a beer garden, and other vendors were in attendance despite high temperatures.
And several dozen locals sat with lawn chairs to enjoy the warm, yet breezy weather, talk with friends, and relax under an ivy covered trellis.
Photos: Locals turn out for 'Rockin' the Arbor' event in Lemoore