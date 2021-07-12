A group of Lemoore residents are teaming up again this year to provide backpacks to local grade school students.
Organizer Carla Williams said she and her friend Karen Oxford decided two years ago to start buying backpacks throughout the year to fill with school supplies and donate to students. Williams said they didn’t know how to solicit donations or organize a drive; they just wanted to find a way to help.
“We’re not looking for recognition, we just decided to do something to help,” Williams said. “With the pandemic, a lot of families are going through a lot financially, especially families with smaller children.”
The pair, along with Williams’ husband Antuane Hill, will be distributing backpacks between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. on Sunday Aug. 1 at the Lemoore skate park. It will be a drive-through event so families can stay out of the heat and stay safe from COVID.
The first iteration of the backpack event was held in a park and included hotdogs, a bounce house, refreshments and a raffle. While they won’t be able to do most of those events this year, Williams said some backpacks will have a golden ticket, winning a gift basket for the family.
Williams said they have many styles and sizes of backpacks, but most backpacks are best for students first through sixth grade.
Because supplies are limited, Williams said backpacks are first come, first served and often go quickly.
Those who want to donate backpacks or school supplies can drop donations off at the Lemoore Recreation Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.