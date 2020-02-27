Locals, international artists vie for honors at Hanford Film Festival

“My ideas are kind of hit and miss as far as the average person is concerned. They either get it or they don’t get it – and I really don’t want to cajole them into getting it,” Mackey said. “I’m past that.”

The film was co-written with “Dennis the Menace” writer Dan Johnson and was influenced by classic cartoons like “Johnny Quest” and “Space Ghost.”

After 40 years of working in retail, Mackey retired and is now focusing on his production studio – Flying M Films – fulltime.

“It’s been the best couple years of my life,” he said.

Mackey said that the best part of his work being shown in festivals is being able to “Run up and down the aisles” in awe of it being on the big screen.

Other Valley filmmakers’ work will be screened at the festival including Selma High School production “Don’t Go.” The film, which details a romantic break up, was created by Jessica Ruvalcaba and Aleshia Rebollar, who directed and edited respectively.

Visalia-based director Brian Harper will screen “Ring Toss,” a horror thriller about a carnival visit gone awry.