Locals, international artists vie for honors at Hanford Film Festival

HANFORD — The Hollywood spotlight will shine brightly on Hanford next week during the second annual Hanford Film Festival.
The film festival, scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. Saturday, March 7, will showcase 21 short films made by local, national and even international artists.
“I think we’re on our way to becoming a major yearly event,” organizer George Miller said.
The films selected, many of which come from Valley filmmakers, run the gamut of genres, topics and themes. The films range from socially-minded dramas, political superhero satire, surreal animation, gritty crime dramas, quirky romantic comedies, fantasy, science fiction and everything in between.
The films, all clocking in at 5-20 minutes, will vie for Best Director, Best Cinematography, Best Actor, Best Actress and Festival Winner honors.
“I’d like to win,” said Visalia filmmaker Chris M. Mackey.
Mackey produced and co-wrote “Wolf and Dragon go to Washington,” which will screen at the film festival. The short, directed by Ally Gearing, is one of two animated features chosen for the festival.
While Mackey hopes the film wins the audience and judges over, he accepts that a political satire starring a cartoon werewolf soldier and a dragon mutant firefighter may be divisive.
“My ideas are kind of hit and miss as far as the average person is concerned. They either get it or they don’t get it – and I really don’t want to cajole them into getting it,” Mackey said. “I’m past that.”
The film was co-written with “Dennis the Menace” writer Dan Johnson and was influenced by classic cartoons like “Johnny Quest” and “Space Ghost.”
After 40 years of working in retail, Mackey retired and is now focusing on his production studio – Flying M Films – fulltime.
“It’s been the best couple years of my life,” he said.
Mackey said that the best part of his work being shown in festivals is being able to “Run up and down the aisles” in awe of it being on the big screen.
Other Valley filmmakers’ work will be screened at the festival including Selma High School production “Don’t Go.” The film, which details a romantic break up, was created by Jessica Ruvalcaba and Aleshia Rebollar, who directed and edited respectively.
Visalia-based director Brian Harper will screen “Ring Toss,” a horror thriller about a carnival visit gone awry.
"I've always been drawn to carnivals, just something naturally cinematic about them. I've also been inspired by movies that take place in a seemingly happy setting, while contrasting the setting with an undercurrent of sadness or fear lurking beneath. Ring Toss is my attempt at combining these ideas, and I'm very proud of how well my cast and crew did in helping bring my vision to life," Harper said in a release.
Other local entries include “Jack Incarnate,” “Are We There Yet,” “Red Watch,” “Jack Incarnate” and “The Green Motel” which details not-often-discussed hardships of the lives of undocumented farmworkers.
Tickets to the festival are $10 plus fees if paying by card.
For more information, visit https://www.foxhanford.com.