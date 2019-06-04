HANFORD — It was a night of grub and dancing in Hanford Saturday.
Hector and Erica Garcia had just eaten at local restaurant Zaytoona when the sounds of guitars, drums and the incredible crowd in Civic Park welcomed them to Hanford’s first Food Truck Night event Saturday evening.
“We didn’t expect to see this but the music, the environment and the people are really friendly,” Hector Garcia said.
Garcia shared pictures and videos of the event with his friends via social media because their hometown, Visalia, does not have any events like the Food Truck Night, he said.
“I didn’t know what kind of stuff we were walking to but this is incredible,” Erica said.
On Courthouse Stage, locals enjoyed live music from the Bryan Vickers Band who played their own renditions of hits including “Heartless,” originally by Kayne West and “Brown Eyed Girl,” originally by Van Morrison. At 8 p.m., JJ Brown, local country musician, lured people to the dance floor with originals like “More Lovin’ all Around” and “Running After You.”
The free event provided Jamaican food from “kerribb flava,’” Mexican food from “Mi Rinconcito Mexicano,” American food from “Bulldog Catering,” as well as cool refreshments and a beer and wine garden.
“I think this is pretty cool and you have a great time here,” said Janet Cruz, a Huron resident who attended one of Hanford’s frequent downtown events for the first time.
Main Street Hanford and Hanford Parks & Recreation organized the Food Truck Night event to help raise funds for the new Public Art Program that will “promote foot traffic and beautify downtown,” Michelle Brown, the executive director of Main Street Hanford said.
The Public Art Program’s main goal is the creation of original art pieces on downtown’s utility boxes. Residents and professional artists are encouraged to submit their artwork for a chance to be selected as one of the winners who will get to revitalize Hanford.
Ten artists have been chosen so far and they will be paid for their work depending on the size of the box. Although nothing is confirmed yet, the Public Art Program may begin a subsequent event in the future.
“This program is just the beginning,” Brown said, as there is a possibility to have murals painted throughout Hanford.
Members of Urbanists Collective, a Visalia-based nonprofit organization, attended the event to demonstrate their artistic skills and give information on how the organization will guide Main Street Hanford through this new project.
“We started as a set of artists who want to come together and bring more creativity and urban art to the community,” artist "Reggie" said.
During the event,the Urbanists set up a wooden box to imitate a utility box and painting it while locals watched the process and admired the work. What was a plain, magenta box at the beginning ended up as a colorful box full of shapes, lines and peculiar characters.
This organization started around 2012 as a section of the Taste the Arts festival in Visalia. The good response from the public motivated the creation of Urbanists Collective which now has artists in Tulare, Hanford, Fresno, San Diego and San Francisco.
“We are here for the people,” Reggie said. Urbanists Collective has participated in many community murals and workshops that encourage kids and residents to express their creativity and promote health awareness.
Urbanists Collective has plans to work with Hanford and create after-school programs where residents can have a space to create and learn art.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.