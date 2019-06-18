SACRAMENTO — A local woman and man are now officially California Highway Patrol officers.
Morgen Blanchard of Hanford and James Valentino Velasquez of Lemoore have both completed the six-month cadet training course at the CHP Academy, officials said.
Blanchard graduated from Hanford High School in 2013. She earned a bachelor of science degree in justice administration from Rogers State University in Claremore, Okla.
Prior to attending the CHP Academy, she served as a reserve detentions deputy for Kings County.
Velasquez graduated from Hanford High School in 2001. Prior to attending the CHP Academy, he worked as a supervisor at Leprino Foods in Lemoore.
Cadet training for both officers started with nobility in policing, leadership, professionalism and ethics, cultural diversity, and included mental illness response and crisis intervention techniques.
Officials said the over six-month course covered vehicle patrol, accident investigation, first aid, and capture-and-arrest of suspected violators, including those who drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
The officers also received training in traffic control, report writing, recovery of stolen vehicles, assisting the motoring public, issuing citations, emergency scene management, and knowledge of various codes including the vehicle code, penal code, and health and safety code, officials said.
Blanchard was assigned to duty at the CHP’s Santa Rosa Area office, while Velasquez was assigned to duty at the King City Area office.
