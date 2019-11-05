HANFORD — Two Hanford veterans hope to pay it forward with Kings County's first Walk-Run-A-Thon, a suicide awareness event scheduled for Nov. 16.
Reyna and Aramis Montoya work with AMVETS Kings County Post 1893, a veterans service organization, which will host the Walk-Run-A-Thon from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Hanford Civic Park, 400 N. Douty St.
“We are both veterans ourselves; my wife (Reyna) did nine years in the Army and I was in the Air Force, with two combat tours in Iraq,” said Aramis Montoya, AMVET first vice commander. “We both kind of dealt with homelessness and suicide ourselves, so it was getting involved with these organizations here locally that pulled us out of our ruts. A lot of our friends have also been affected by suicide.”
Aramis’ cousin, Carlos Castro, took his own life last year after serving in the Navy for 14 years. He was stationed at both NAS Lemoore and a base in San Diego.
Suicide has also touched the Kings County law enforcement community more than once in the last year. Two local officers, also veterans, took their own lives: Jonathan Giles died Nov. 7, 2018 and Thomas Olson died Oct. 6, 2019.
AMVETS covers the entire county and offers programs and resources to veterans, such as homeless veteran outreach, scholarships, career direction and more. There are about 30 adults involved in the Kings County chapter.
A team of local 11 Junior AMVETS, children ages 5 to 17 who are descendants of veterans, planned the entire Walk-Run-A-Thon, said Reyna Montoya, Junior AMVETS Program Coordinator. The event will also be funded entirely from money they raised.
“It’s also personal to our children; they had to see us go through what we went through and they want to give back,” Reyna Montoya said.
The Walk-Run-A-Thon features 22 laps around Civic Park to honor the 22 veterans who commit suicide every day, Aramis Montoya said.
“You’re not obligated to do it,” Aramis Montoya said. “I clocked it the other day and it’s about 10 miles. I’ll be out there to make sure I finish it, but it depends on what you can do.”
The Hanford Grocery Outlet will be providing water and snacks along the route, and all registered walkers/runners will also receive a light lunch.
Registration begins the morning of the Walk-Run-A-Thon at 9 a.m. and costs $22. Junior AMVETS designed an event t-shirt, and if they are done in time each registered participant will receive one.
Half of the proceeds will go back to the Junior AMVETS program, while the other half will be donated to a suicide prevention program.
Community organizations such as Kings County Behavioral Health, WestCare, Kings United Way and more will be present with resource booths at the event.
For those who want to contribute but can’t finish the whole course, voluntary exercise stations will be set up around the park. Participants can perform 22 push-ups or 22 mountain climbers and then 22 sit-ups or 22 squats.
The opening ceremony will include performances by local students and the Hanford West NJROTC.
“There is definitely a large issue with suicide in California as well as everywhere else,” Aramis Montoya said. “I firmly believe it’s programs and events like these that make us take more active steps to raise awareness. We’re not just talking about it anymore.”
