HANFORD — The song says, “O Christmas tree, thy leaves are so unchanging,” and the mission of Soroptomist International of Hanford remains unchanged as unchanged as the leaves of a Christmas tree.
The local Soroptomists will this afternoon host their 22nd annual Festival Trees at the Kings Fair, a tradition that raises funds to support the club’s philanthropic endeavors throughout the year.
“This is our one big fundraiser for the year,” said event chairperson Sharlene Bogan. “With that, we have various programs to meet our mission, which is really about improving the lives of women and girls.”
The nonprofit organization, the local chapter of which has served Hanford for over six decades, aims to reach its goal of supporting women and girls through a variety of means, including scholarships, grants and school-supply shopping sprees. The club’s Live Your Dream award grants scholarships to women who are heads of their household in their endeavor to further their education while also supporting their families.
“This event pays for what we do all year long in the community,” she said. “That’s why this event is so critical – because it allows us to do those things.
The way the event works is that local businesses sponsor a Christmas tree, which employees and representatives then decorate and plant gifts under. Those who have donated to attend the luncheon can donate to enter raffles for a chance to win not only a specific tree but the gifts and decorations as well.
Kings County Supervisor Joe Neves and wife, Kathy, will serve as Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus again this year, raffling off the prizes during the meal.
Sponsorship donations run in several tiers, from the reindeer level – a $500 donation – to the angel level – a $5,000 donation. The three angel sponsors this year are California Organic Fertilizers, Inc., the Tachi Palace Hotel and Casino and the Verdegaal Brothers, Inc.
Brian and Kelly Medeiros of Hanford’s Dean Beck’s Machine Shop spent Friday afternoon decorating the tree they donated for the event.
You have free articles remaining.
After opening their business about three years ago, the couple decided to sponsor a tree last year, having such a positive experience that they’ve returned for a second year. Previously, Kelly had attended the event numerous times with her former employer.
“I’ve been coming for years. It’s great to have this event that’s mostly women. It’s a fun day to hang out with your friends and to support the community,” Kelly said.
“We do it to support the Soroptomists and to move their causes forward as well,” said Brian.
It takes about 70 Soroptomist members and local volunteers to run the event smoothly. Volunteers with Champions Recovery Alternative Programs and the Soroptimists’ high school level “S” clubs turn the hall at the Kings Fair into a dining room lined with Christmas trees in the days leading up to the event as well as volunteer at the event itself and clean up afterward.
Bogan’s co-chairperson for this year’s event is Deborah Stemwedel. Next year, Stemwedel will take the reins with a new co-chair, as is tradition. The entire tradition is such a well-organized machine that it practically runs itself, Bogan joked.
In fact, the event usually sells out well in advance and is such a hot ticket that even members’ families have a difficult time getting tickets to the exclusive event.
“It’s a good problem to have – to have such a highly sought-after event,” Bogan said.
This year’s event has 43 tree sponsors and an additional 27 financial donors.
For more information, visit http://www.sihanford.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.