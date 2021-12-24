It has been said that not giving up is always the hardest thing. The members of Soroptimist International of Hanford certainly believe this to be true. Words often come easy; but it was in the action evidenced this week, that the mission to lift others up, was truly demonstrated. But let me go back two weeks ago, when our club members had the opportunity to learn about developmental and rehabilitation programs for single mothers, carried out by Kings County Human Services Department. We took their words to heart.
After due consideration at the next Soroptimist Board meeting, we became convinced that a collaboration was called for. Soon afterwards, county caseworkers selected five single mothers and their families, all in need of whatever help we could offer. We learned that each of the women had persevered, and made remarkable progress in overcoming life’s obstacles. The women, between them, had three infants, three toddlers, five preteens, and three teenagers. The Soroptimist Governing Board, with unanimous consent of membership, allocated $2,300 for the purchase of necessities. Wasting no time at all, and eager to assure a happy holiday, we headed to Walmart filling six shopping carts to the brim. In just over three hours, nearly every need listed and more was picked. Among the items purchased were shirts, pants, onesies, jackets, shoes, socks, underwear, diapers, blankets, and cleaning supplies. Albeit that these necessities will be much appreciated, the members could not forego purchasing a little extra to spread the holiday cheer. So, we saw that toys, headphones, arts and crafts, science kits, televisions, Christmas tree ornaments, and beauty supplies were added in.
Furthermore, members personally donated additional supplies, toys and such, worth approximately $400. What followed then was a gift wrapping extravaganza of paper, boxes, ribbons, tags, bows, and tissue paper. Exhausted, our Soroptimist elves loaded the sleigh (Chevy Pickup) with humongous boxes for hand off to the caseworkers making the deliveries. A mission accomplished.
The Soroptimist mission of improving the lives of women and children, so that they can live their dreams, is an ongoing drive which occurs throughout the year. Notable service projects include Live Your Dreams Scholarship Awards, Dream It Be It - Career Support For Girls, Back To School Child Shopping Spree, and more. We sixty Soroptimists are proud to support our community, especially women and girls who seek to improve their circumstances, regardless of any neglect, exploitation, harm or abuse they confront.
We would be remiss though, without expressing our appreciation to our devoted community members and local business owners; all those who give generously when asked. This is most in evidence at the annual, and always popular, Festival of Trees fundraiser.
If you feel that you would like to contribute as an individual volunteer to the wellbeing of our community, please consider becoming a member. Soroptimist International of Hanford is a worldwide charitable organization, chartered here in Hanford since 1958. Our members welcome all newcomers.
What one receives in return, the sense of self-worth, camaraderie and purpose, is much greater than any of us alone might accomplish. Visit us on Facebook at www.sihanford.org, or email us at sihanford@soroptimist.net.
