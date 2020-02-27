Local school bond measures on March Primary ballot

HANFORD — As part of the March 3 Primary Election, voters will have the chance Tuesday to vote on two local school bonds: Hanford Elementary School District’s Measure H and Lemoore Union High School District’s Measure L.
Measure H
Hanford Elementary School District’s Measure H is a $23 million general obligation bond program intended to address the needs of the student population through modernization and renovation projects at the Hanford Elementary school sites.
HESD Superintendent Joy Gabler said the district decided to go out for this bond because some of its facilities are outdated and she said upgrades and renovations are needed.
While HESD facilities have been well maintained, Gabler said old classrooms must be upgraded since many do not meet 21st century education and technology standards. She said Measure H would allow HESD to improve the quality of its school facilities for students.
Through input from staff, teachers, parents and community leaders, Gabler said the district prepared a School Facilities Needs Analysis that identified the major repairs and upgrades that need to be made.
If the measure passes, Gabler said projects identified include:
- Making health and safety improvements (fire alarms, lighting, fields, grounds and parking lots);
- Upgrading inadequate electrical systems;
- Modernizing/renovating outdated classrooms, restrooms and school facilities;
- Improving student access to computers and modern technology;
- Replacing aging temporary portables with permanent classrooms.
You have free articles remaining.
Gabler said many of the HESD schools were built over 50 - 60 years ago, so the passage of Measure H would enable the district to make the necessary upgrades to bring its school facilities up to 21st century standards and provide its students with a better learning environment.
“I would like to thank the community of Hanford for their support of Measure H,” Gabler said. "Our students deserve the best learning environments in which to develop and grow academically.”
Measure L
Lemoore Union High School District’s Measure L is a $24 million general obligation bond program intended to address the needs of the student population through modernization and renovation projects at the district’s three schools.
According to information provided by LUHSD Superintendent Debbie Muro, the district decided to place the measure on the ballot because upgrades and renovations need to be made on its outdated schools that do not meet current education and technology standards.
LUHSD prepared a School Facilities Needs Analysis with input from staff, teachers, parents, community leaders, and an architect. The analysis identified the major repairs and upgrades that need to be made.
Specific types of projects identified in the analysis include:
- Modernizing outdated classrooms, restrooms and school facilities;
- Modernizing/constructing facilities for the Ag program (including the Ag farm, Ag classrooms, and Ag shop spaces);
- Modernizing the Auditorium (seating, sound, lighting system);
- Relocating the LHS administration office to the Band room and building a new Band room in order to relieve traffic at the Lemoore Avenue/Bush Street intersection;
- Improving student access to computers and modern technology;
- Making safety and security improvements of fire alarms and new surveillance cameras;
- Replacing outdated heating, ventilation and air-conditioning systems;
- Track and Field modernization (turf, relocate pole vault).
“Measure L will provide our students with a better learning environment by constructing new facilities and making repairs and upgrades to existing classrooms and school facilities; many of which are also used by and available to the community such as the libraries and playing fields,” said an informational handout from LUHSD.
Both Measure H and Measure L require at least 55% votes in favor (“yes” votes) to pass.
The reporter can be reached at (559) 583-2423 or jzavala@hanfordsentinel.com