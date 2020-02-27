Local school bond measures on March Primary ballot

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Gabler said many of the HESD schools were built over 50 - 60 years ago, so the passage of Measure H would enable the district to make the necessary upgrades to bring its school facilities up to 21st century standards and provide its students with a better learning environment.

“I would like to thank the community of Hanford for their support of Measure H,” Gabler said. "Our students deserve the best learning environments in which to develop and grow academically.”

Measure L

Lemoore Union High School District’s Measure L is a $24 million general obligation bond program intended to address the needs of the student population through modernization and renovation projects at the district’s three schools.

According to information provided by LUHSD Superintendent Debbie Muro, the district decided to place the measure on the ballot because upgrades and renovations need to be made on its outdated schools that do not meet current education and technology standards.

LUHSD prepared a School Facilities Needs Analysis with input from staff, teachers, parents, community leaders, and an architect. The analysis identified the major repairs and upgrades that need to be made.