Local Rotary clubs donate $9,546 to food banks

HANFORD — The Rotary Clubs of Kings County, in response to the needs of the community during the COVID-19 pandemic, joined a Rotary District 5230 Response Task Force to pull resources that would support immediate needs. The Rotary Response Task Force went into action and in one week was able to coordinate and collect donations from the five Kings County Rotary Clubs and the District totaling $9,546.00.

These funds are being distributed to County and local food banks and pantries located throughout Kings County. The bulk of the donated money is being given to the Kings County Action Organization (KCAO). KCAO is hosting multiple food distribution events in Avenal, Corcoran, Hanford, Lemoore, Kettleman City and Stratford. They also provide emergency food boxes to seniors who are sheltering in place and help deliver meals to children whose families do not have the transportation means or health capabilities to receive a school meal from a school food site.

Rotarians across District 5230 , which comprises four counties, each have a local Task Force Team that will be supporting their local food banks. The four counties include: Fresno, Kings, Tulare and Monterey.