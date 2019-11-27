HANFORD — With donations and the help of many volunteers, local organizations, nonprofits and churches are able to provide free Thanksgiving meals every year to those in need.
Salvation Army
In addition to its Thanksgiving food box distribution, which already took place, the Salvation Army Corps of Hanford will host a free Thanksgiving lunch Thursday at the organization’s local headquarters in Hanford.
Lt. Jose Juarez of the Salvation Army said the lunch is open to anyone in the community. He said over 100 volunteers come to help during the day and he expects around 400 Thanksgiving meals to be served.
All the traditional food will be served, including turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, green beans and rolls.
In addition, Juarez said home deliveries are available to those who can’t make it to the lunch site. He said individuals or families can sign up for the deliveries by the end of the day Wednesday and volunteers will deliver the meals Thursday.
Because the holidays are a hard time for some, Juarez said this lunch gives the Salvation Army a chance to provide for those that don’t have access to that kind of food, or those who are by themselves or don’t have anywhere else to spend Thanksgiving Day.
“Being able to enjoy a meal with somebody, being thankful for things and just sitting down with others is a great opportunity,” Juarez said. “I’m glad that we do this.”
Donations for the Salvation Army’s Christmas food boxes are now being taken. To donate money or canned foods, visit the organization’s office at 380 E. Ivy St. in Hanford.
Thanksgiving Community Dinner
Planning and preparations are underway for the 19th annual free Thanksgiving dinner in Kings County.
This meal is open to the public and provided to anyone who would like a place to enjoy a traditional dinner on Thanksgiving Day.
Dine-in and takeout meals will be served at the Lemoore Recreation Center, 721 W. Cinnamon Dr.
For those not able to make it to the location, home deliveries will be available upon request.
Around 1,800 meals are expected to be served Thursday, according to the planning committee in charge of the dinner. The committee said an additional 300 meals are sent to Avenal and 150 meals are sent to Kettleman City.
The planning committee said any person or organizations wishing to help with this year’s dinner are welcome.
They are actively seeking volunteers who wish to help with donations of time, food or money. Help will be needed with planning, cooking, serving, clean-up and home deliveries.
To volunteer, call Mary Jewel at (559) 817-8601 or e-mail mary_116@yahoo.com.
Donations may be sent to 18240 Jackson Ave. in Lemoore or at thanksgivingcommunitydinner.org. For other inquiries, call (559) 924-1484.
