Rob Bentley, board member of the Carnegie Museum of Kings County and local music teacher, recently launched a new podcast, the Hanford Insider.
“I’m basically combining my love of everything local with my hobby, which is doing computer and sound editing, those types of things,” Bentley said. “I’ve been involved on the technology side of things for a long time, and I enjoy it. Podcasts are interesting and a process. There’s different ways to do it, but I run a pretty high level production on a shoestring budget.”
For Bentley, who has taught music in Hanford and Lemoore for more than 30 years, creating the podcast is a way to satisfy an interesting hobby and interact with the City of Hanford at the same time.
“It’s just another avenue of getting information out the community, and I enjoy doing it,” Bentley said. “If I could do it every day, I probably would. I teach full time, and I’m involved at the Carnegie Museum of Kings County. I’m very involved in my church as well, so I’ve got a lot of other irons in the fire. But this is something I enjoy doing, and I hope people enjoy listening.”
Each episode usually features a member of the community for Bentley to interview. Bentley has featured Hanford Joint Union High School District Superintendent Victor Rosa, City of Hanford Community Relations Manager Brian Johnson and others in the five episodes he has produced for the series so far.
“I’ve lived in Hanford long enough to where I can call people, get their input on things and ask if they would be interested in coming on the show,” Bentley said.
So far, Bentley said he has received great feedback on the project, including people reaching out to him personally through social media to comment on how much they’ve enjoyed the show. He thanks his family, and particularly his mother, for giving him passion for the local area.
“My parents showed me the value of getting involved in the community, so everything I do is pretty much about community,” Bentley said. “Being a music teacher, involving parents and community members at our events is really important.”
The Hanford Insider is present on many social media platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Facebook. However, Bentley also offers the episodes directly through his website at www.hanfordinsider.com.
“My big thing is trying to get the word out, because not everybody has social media,” Bentley said. “I depend a lot on word of mouth.”