Rob Bentley, board member of the Carnegie Museum of Kings County and local music teacher, recently launched a new podcast, the Hanford Insider.

“I’m basically combining my love of everything local with my hobby, which is doing computer and sound editing, those types of things,” Bentley said. “I’ve been involved on the technology side of things for a long time, and I enjoy it. Podcasts are interesting and a process. There’s different ways to do it, but I run a pretty high level production on a shoestring budget.”

For Bentley, who has taught music in Hanford and Lemoore for more than 30 years, creating the podcast is a way to satisfy an interesting hobby and interact with the City of Hanford at the same time.

