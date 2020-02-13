Local innovators shine at World Ag Expo

Silva said the company is excited to be a local Top-10 winner and provide for farmers to be more efficient

“It’s just bettering their job as farmers who cultivate the earth,” Silva said.

Berbereia Engineering & Manufacturing out of Tulare created the Cotton Folding Attachment.

Owner Blake Berbereia said the product is an attachment to an existing product the company has called the Row Digger.

He said while using the Row Digger, the cotton folding attachment will pick up the cotton that is laying in the ditch next to the irrigation border and push it up and away from the border and lay it back towards the field as you drive perpendicular to the furrows.

Before creating this product, Berbereia said he was the guy who did the same work by hand with a pitchfork.

“I figured there was a better way, and here it is,” Berbereia said.

Berbereia said he was honored to win as a Top-10 product and feels good that he can help others with his invention

“If anybody else can get use out of it then that makes us proud,” he said.

Epiphene, Inc., of Clovis created the CPH Silt & Sand Separators