Local innovators shine at World Ag Expo

TULARE — Every year, the World Ag Expo hosts a Top-10 New Products Competition and this year’s field was dominated by Central Valley agricultural innovators.
The contest judges were made up of farmers, ranchers and industry professionals, and products came from across the nation and world.
Three of the winners come from the Central Valley cities of Kingsburg, Tulare and Clovis.
S&S Metal Fabrication, Inc., of Kingsburg created the Bravo-1 Bin Carrier.
CEO Denver Silva said the product was driven out of a need for bin management and getting bins or totes out of the field quickly, efficiently and safely while minimizing damage to fruit.
Unlike traditional bin carriers, Bravo-1 is unique in that it lowers the frame, not the forks, which allows for a smooth bin transition without damage. It also has an air ride suspension with an on-board ride height management system, which makes for a smooth ride for the fruit.
The operator’s console on the carrier is in center of machine instead of the side to protect operator while driving down the rows, Silva said, adding the seat rotates 180 degrees so the driver is always facing the direction of travel.
Silva said the carrier will help growers of tree fruit like cherries, apples, peaches, nectarines and oranges, among others. He said growers have shown some excitement of the carrier and he’s even received interest from growers in different countries.
Silva said the company is excited to be a local Top-10 winner and provide for farmers to be more efficient
“It’s just bettering their job as farmers who cultivate the earth,” Silva said.
Berbereia Engineering & Manufacturing out of Tulare created the Cotton Folding Attachment.
Owner Blake Berbereia said the product is an attachment to an existing product the company has called the Row Digger.
He said while using the Row Digger, the cotton folding attachment will pick up the cotton that is laying in the ditch next to the irrigation border and push it up and away from the border and lay it back towards the field as you drive perpendicular to the furrows.
Before creating this product, Berbereia said he was the guy who did the same work by hand with a pitchfork.
“I figured there was a better way, and here it is,” Berbereia said.
Berbereia said he was honored to win as a Top-10 product and feels good that he can help others with his invention
“If anybody else can get use out of it then that makes us proud,” he said.
Epiphene, Inc., of Clovis created the CPH Silt & Sand Separators
Jim Phene, president at Epiphene, said the company was founded with the idea of helping farmers conserve resources and improve water use efficiency.
The CPH Separator offers removal of clay, silt sand from irrigation water and protects primary filters by lightening the load and reducing frequency of flushing. It also offers primary filtration for pivots and low pressure drip where only sand and silt are present, which then saves both energy and water.
Phene said winning the Top-10 Product competition makes him happy not because he won, but because he sees this opportunity as an educational effort.
“In other words, I want to change the paradigm for irrigated agriculture,” Phene said.
All of the Top-10 New Product winners can be found on display at the 2020 World Ag Expo.
