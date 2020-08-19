Local group hosts surprise birthday party for 96-year-old member

“A little Sparkle here and there” is a facebook group, the purpose of this which is to uplift women in positive ways. A little sparkle in the form of a gift basket can be that little thing that can bring a smile to that special woman. We all have giving hearts and know that it's in the giving that the blessings are received. We are a group of wonderful and caring women. Giving and sharing is the reason for this group. Spread the love during these uncertain times!
The reason why we decided to do a special sparkle on Aug. 9, was because it was a team member's 96th birthday. Her name is Dorthy Newton and she is an inspiration to many. We decided to do a drive-by birthday celebration. The best part was it was a surprise!
