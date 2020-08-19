You have permission to edit this article.
Local group hosts surprise birthday party for 96-year-old member
dorthy newton

96-year-old Dorthy Newton celebrates her birthday with a surprise drive-by party planned by members of A Little Sparkle Here and There last week.

 Contributed

“A little Sparkle here and there” is a facebook group, the purpose of this which is to uplift women in positive ways. A little sparkle in the form of a gift basket can be that little thing that can bring a smile to that special woman. We all have giving hearts and know that it's in the giving that the blessings are received.  We are a group of wonderful and caring women. Giving and sharing is the reason for this group. Spread the love during these uncertain times!

The reason why we decided to do a special sparkle on Aug. 9, was because it was a team member's 96th birthday. Her name is Dorthy Newton and she is an inspiration to many. We decided to do a drive-by birthday celebration. The best part was it was a surprise!

