Local graduates from basic training

U.S. Air Force Airman Benjamin E. Medina-Loera graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

 CONTRIBUTED

U.S. Air Force Airman Benjamin E. Medina-Loera graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Medina-Loera is the brother of Elda Balbina of Beaufort, S.C., and Francisco R. Medina-Loera of Lemoore, Calif., brother of Alfonzo R. Medina-Loera of Lemoore, Calif., and son-in-law of Denise Salas of Hanford, Calif.

He is a 2014 graduate of Hanford High School.

