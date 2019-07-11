{{featured_button_text}}
Local graduates from basic training

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Sydney R. Robinson graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. he airman is a 2012 graduate of Corcoran High School.

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Sydney R. Robinson graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Robinson is the daughter of Rosemary Stanely-Robinson and Alfred Robinson of Corcoran, California. She is the sister of Courtney Robinson of Corcoran. The airman is a 2012 graduate of Corcoran High School.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments